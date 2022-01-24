Contractors help clear Saskatoon streets, sidewalks as winter's 4th 'snow event' declared

Saskatoon -

After another seven centimetres of snow fell over the weekend, the City of Saskatoon is declaring a "snow event."

Contractors will help grade priority streets and clear sidewalks, pathways and walkways, a city news release said.

The declaration comes with a snowfall accumulation of five centimetres or more, according to the city.

The fresh snowfall means the growing piles of snow along priority streets will take longer to clear.

"Removal of these piles is ongoing however, with the changing weather it will be interrupted as staff are reassigned to ensure driving lanes on priority streets are in good condition," the city said.

With a drop in temperature forecasted for Monday, the city said it will monitor road conditions and apply de-icing materials in high-traffic areas if required.