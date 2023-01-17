'Confrontation' with police results in fatal shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.

A man is dead following an incident involving police in Prince Albert.

Prince Albert Police Service said a "confrontation occured" around 10:40 p.m. with a person described as a "male," in a preliminary news release.

The male was shot during the confrontation. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Reponse Team (SIRT) has been brought in to investigate the incident.

This will be the new provincial police oversight agency's first investigation.

Previously in Saskatchewan, an outside police service would investigate serious incidents involving officers.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.