Concerns raised over Sask. irrigation project

In March, the province announced plans to move forward with the first phase of the Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Project, a multi-phase, multi-billion-dollar megaproject aiming to irrigate half a million hectares of farmland in the surrounding area.

However, engineering hydrologist Bob Halliday has raised concerns about the project proceeding without the release of economic impact studies that were commissioned.

"As far as we can tell, there's no project proposal written," Halliday said. "So it seems bizarre to go ahead in the absence of information. I'm assuming the province has information but is unwilling to share it."

According to Patrick Boyle, a spokesperson for the Water Security Agency, the government department driving the project, the studies are still in progress.

"I would say that economic analysis, engineering design, and all of those things are being done right now, and that's what we're moving forward with. As time goes on, we'll make that work and move ahead," said Boyle.

Boyle said irrigated farmland could allow for more valuable cash crops to be grown, highlighting the economic potential.

"One acre of dryland wheat can contribute up to $400 in revenue per acre. Then, one acre of vegetables can contribute $6,200 per acre in revenue, and one acre of processed high-value crop can produce $20,000 per acre in revenue," said Boyle

Halliday's concerns extend beyond the lack of studies.

"The extent of work has been decreased, and the cost has doubled. Once again, this raises the question of economic viability with this project," said Halliday.

The Water Security Agency aims to reduce taxpayer burden through cost-sharing with local farmers who would benefit from the project.