'Come together and rebuild': Saskatoon man plans fundraiser for church destroyed in suspicious fire

'Come together and rebuild': Saskatoon man plans fundraiser for church destroyed in suspicious fire

RCMP say they are investigating a fire that destroyed the Our Lady of Smiles Parish in Waterhen Lake. (Chris Martell) RCMP say they are investigating a fire that destroyed the Our Lady of Smiles Parish in Waterhen Lake. (Chris Martell)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London