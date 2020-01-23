Students at Colonsay School are being offered counselling services following a tense situation on Wednesday.

The Prairie Spirit School Division confirms the school received an online threat in a letter home to parents.

The school was in lockdown for 45 minutes on Wednesday and then put on a hold-and-secure once RCMP arrived at the scene.

School division officials wouldn’t confirm any details about what happened, or whether there were any arrests.

Colonsay School is providing extra mental health support for staff or students who are struggling with stress related to the incident.

CTV News is awaiting a response from RCMP.

According to the school’s website, Colonsay School teaches Kindergarten to Grade 12.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.