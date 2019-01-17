An extreme cold warning Thursday didn’t stop Harvey Mathies and his running group.

“It is pretty cold, but really it's not, it's a gorgeous day this morning.” Mathies told CTV News.

They’ll brave a lot of extreme weather, save for high winds or a blizzard.

Saskatoon experienced a wind chill of -30 C with the deep freeze expected to continue into Friday.

Steve Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Lifestyle Centre, said dog owners will come to walk through the building when it’s cold.

The temperature will warm up Sunday with an expected high of -11 C.

Saskatoon likely won’t hit minus-single digit temperatures until Friday.