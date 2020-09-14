SASKATOON -- A daytime high of around 17 degrees is expected for the Bridge City Monday, with moderate winds blowing from the East.

The rest of the week will see more of the same with plenty of clouds billowing across the sky, and cooler than seasonal temperatures.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: 17

Evening: 16

Tuesday – Cloudy

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 13