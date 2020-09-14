Advertisement
Clouds sit over Central Sask. with showers across the North: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 5:49AM CST Last Updated Monday, September 14, 2020 8:11AM CST
SASKATOON -- A daytime high of around 17 degrees is expected for the Bridge City Monday, with moderate winds blowing from the East.
The rest of the week will see more of the same with plenty of clouds billowing across the sky, and cooler than seasonal temperatures.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: 17
Evening: 16
Tuesday – Cloudy
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 16
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 13