SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon cafe is cooking up new ways to stay open as rules around how restaurants and bars operate continue to change during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Closing down just never seemed like an option for me. I felt like this fired up a part of me. I like a challenge, I like to find a solution,” said Tisha Paget, owner of d’Lish by Tish Cafe.

She said they’ve increased their cleaning protocols and have closed their dining area, and are now only offering takeout and delivery.

They also opened a drive thru at the back their building where customers will see the store’s menu as well as a sign saying “please ring the bell for pick up and drive thru.”

“We keep our safe distance away from the cars. After they ring the doorbell, we have our Lysol wipes, we wipe down the doorbell, we wipe down the payment machine before we hand it to them. Or if you’ve phone ahead and prepaid on the phone, we can just hand you your food and send you on your way,” Paget said.

She said the goal is to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and to practice social distancing.

So far, Paget said customers are liking the new options.

“It was my first time using the drive thru here and it worked really well. Super convenient,” said customer Brittainy Laing Swan.

Another customer, Zeba Ahmad said, “Definitely doing takeout and they’re managing everything. You don’t do your own sugar or milk in your coffee.”

The provincial government is allowing licensed restaurants and bars to sell alcohol as an offsale, which Paget is doing.

“I’m excited for the good changes it’ll bring for everybody and just getting out of our normal, coming up with new ideas, new solutions, a fresh new start,” she said.

While some of these measures are only temporary, Paget said she’s open to trying new things and continuing with options that prove to be successful.