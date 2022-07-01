City of Saskatoon to host wide range of summer activities for kids, youth

The City of Saskatoon will be running 46 summer play programs from July 4 until August 25.

Drop-in activities will be available at 30 paddling pools and spray pads around the city. Activities include water play, sports, crafts, games and more.

They will run from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Children between two and 12 years of age are invited to stop by to participate but those under six need to be supervised by someone over 14 years old.

Some select locations will also have weekend play programs from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

YOUTH PROGRAMS

Summer youth centres will be open for students between 14 and 16-years-old.

Teens can drop by for sports and other activities or just to hang out between 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays between July 4 and August 18.

Youth centres are located at Wâhkôhtowin School, St. Peter Elementary, St. Volodymyr School, and Brownell School. There are also five MÈ TA WÈ TÀN centres located at St. John School, St. Edward School, St. Mary's Wellness and Education Centre, St. John School and Westmount School.

ADDITIONAL YOUTH ACTIVITIES

The City has additional activities for youth including arts activities at Albert Community Centre and sports-only at Lakewood Civic centre.

A travelling sports van will be at different locations around the city to allow youth to participate in various sports and other physical activities. The city encourages the public to visit its website for more information on its stops.

Youth who are interested in honing their skateboard skills can get some practice over the summer with skilled leaders from July 4 to August 18 at these Saskatoon sites: