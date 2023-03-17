City of Saskatoon to build 1 kilometre pathway for pedestrian and cycling traffic

The Government of Canada and the City of Saskatoon have put forward a joint investment of $2.6 million to create pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

The project will be put on Dudley Street between Dawes Avenue and Spadina Crescent, according to a joint government news release.

“The project will add one kilometre of multi-use pathway west of Avenue P, 800 meters of neighbourhood bikeway, and approximately 1 kilometre of sidewalk to connect residential neighbourhoods with employment areas such as the West Industrial Area, recreation spaces, as well as the Meewasin Trail along the South Saskatchewan River,” the release said.

“As we look to the future, it’s vitally important that we keep making investments in our active transportation infrastructure here in Saskatoon,” Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Terry Duguid said in the release.

“The new pedestrian and cycling infrastructure on Dudley Street will make it easier for community members to choose safe, clean, and affordable transportation options. Investments like these make our communities better places to live, work and play.”

According to the release, the federal government will invest $1,610,031 and the City will contribute $1,073,354.

“We have been working hard to create safer ways for people to walk and cycle between neighbourhoods,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said in the release.

Clark thanked the government for their contribution.

“This funding helps us build a corridor in the city’s southwest, a safe alternative to the busy 11th Street. It will enable residents to connect from the Gordie Howe Sports Complex to the Meewasin Trail, all the way to the Downtown.”