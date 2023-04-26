City of Saskatoon hopes residents dump black bins after green cart program rollout
With the green cart program just days away from rolling out officially, questions remain about changes ahead regarding how Saskatoon puts out the trash.
City officials say they've had questions like, can paper bags go in the bin or newspaper?
“The preference is, if it's clean, it can go into the blue, but if you want to line your small green bucket with this with a 100% paper bag, you can do that,” Katie Burns, Education and Environment performance manager told CTV News.
What goes in the new green bin and what doesn’t may take some time to master, but generally whatever you’d scrape off your plate can go in with the new program, which is different from the former brown bin program.
“All food goes in. So if it was food, like bones and fat, you can scrape your plate and containers straight into the bin,” Burns says.
With most household waste going into the green bin now, the city says residents may ask where does that leave the black bin?
“If you have a broken toy with a recycling symbol, that should go into the garbage. Items that are made out of paper and plastic and metal or mixed material still go in the black bin. If you’re not deconstructing it, then it should be going into the garbage,” she says.
A plan is in place to give residents the option to ditch the black bin as early as next year.
“You’ll have a choice to make it smaller, and you’ll pay less for it,” Burns says.
It’s all about the green bin right now, with implementation starting Monday in the first neighbourhoods, then moving through the city for two weeks in the first round. While it’s the new hot topic, it’s been in the works in our city since 2018 according to Burns.
“We are one of the last major cities in Canada to roll out this program. This is common in jurisdictions across Canada. We know that 80 per cent of residents are supportive of these programs.”
Trash-talking aside, Burns admits there has been some concern raised about the extra $7 per month cost and the potential smell of food waste sitting out during the hot summer months.
According to Burns, the smell shouldn’t be an issue with pick-up happening every two weeks, alternating with the other bins.
Speaking of smell, pet owners should know that animal waste doesn’t go in the green bin.
Burns reminds residents that one full green bin will decompose in about a month because of how it will be handled afterwards and doesn’t produce harmful gas emissions like traditional garbage at a dump, which is required to be covered up by dirt.
Without oxygen, Burns adds, garbage doesn’t have the same ability to decompose because it breaks down anaerobically. That produces a harmful liquid. It’s harder to manage in that form, according to Burns who says this green cart recycling program is the best way to go to reduce landfill use and is the way of the future.
In the new process, the food waste will be dumped out and completely exposed to the air. It will be turned and rotated until it breaks down weeks later, the city said.
With days remaining until the official start of the program, if you’re little green bucket is still hanging on the side of your newly delivered green cart, it might be time to open it as there’s information inside along with a starter sample of compostable bags. Those bags aren’t necessary as you can just dump the waste directly into the bins. The bags just reduce the need to clean the bins as thoroughly.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship
An Afghan girl who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university.
Liberals propose changes to Canada's sex offender registry in response to Supreme Court decision
The federal government has tabled legislation that, if passed, would make changes to Canada's sex offender registry to specify which categories of sexual offenders have to be added to the national tracking system, while giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.
UBC study on mice finds 'major breakthrough' in new blood thinner with no increased risk of bleeding
Canadian researchers have helped develop what they say could be a safer, more effective blood thinner that prevents clots without increasing the risk of bleeding.
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
Ottawa court rejects bids for a change of venue in 'Freedom Convoy' cases
A judge has rejected claims that 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King and former MPP Randy Hillier can’t get fair trials.
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP make arrest in 'historic' sexual assault case
A former teacher from Maple Creek has been charged in a historic case of sexual assault.
-
Officers investigating following report of shooting in North Central area
Regina police are investigating a report of a shooting in the North Central area.
-
Regina residents will be able to enjoy scooters this summer, city says
City council has approved the use of e-scooters in Regina, effective immediately.
Winnipeg
-
New video shows incident between Khan and Kinew at Manitoba legislature
New video has been shared of an incident between Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan and Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew, two weeks after Khan accused Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature.
-
Auditor General releases report about Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Manitoba's Auditor General has released his report looking at the provincial government's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, saying the process was "effectively managed" but better practices would have improved the rollout effort.
-
Winnipeg's Women’s Health Clinic disappointed in North Dakota law banning nearly all abortions
A Winnipeg-based women’s health clinic is speaking out about stricter abortion laws coming to Manitoba’s U.S. neighbours.
Calgary
-
5 Calgary teens accused in violent armed robberies, carjackings
Five teenage boys are facing dozens of charges in a series of armed robberies and carjackings in Calgary.
-
Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station
Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with 'serious medical complications.'
-
Notley won't say if she'll approve or kill Calgary arena deal if elected premier
Alberta's election hasn't officially started yet, but the pre-campaign politicking hit a new high Tuesday when premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith announced $330 million for a Calgary arena project.
Edmonton
-
Notley won't say if she'll approve or kill Calgary arena deal if elected premier
Alberta's election hasn't officially started yet, but the pre-campaign politicking hit a new high Tuesday when premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith announced $330 million for a Calgary arena project.
-
More than $2M in drugs seized in Edmonton, warrants issued for 2 men: EPS
Warrants have been issued for two men in connection to the seizure of more than $2 million in drugs in Edmonton last year.
-
Edmonton Oilers take a playoff breather ahead of Game 6 in Los Angeles
The Edmonton Oilers have the upper hand in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' when denied insurance refund after husband dies before vacation
An Ontario woman said she was shocked after her insurance company refused to refund coverage she purchased for a vacation that was cancelled after her husband died.
-
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
-
Parents demand answers after elementary school staff cuts hair of child with autism
The parents of a non-verbal nine-year-old are demanding answers after an educational assistant at a Toronto school allegedly cut the child’s hair without their permission earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa considering bag tag system for garbage pickup
City of Ottawa staff are considering implementing a bag tag system for municipal garbage collection that would require residents pay extra for putting out multiple garbage bags, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
-
How the 2017 'Ottawa' sign ended up in a field far from downtown
The Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market is a beacon where tourists from around the world and local residents alike gather to take pictures. So why is there another one in a field far from downtown in the city’s south end?
Vancouver
-
B.C. judge rejects prohibited driver's 'manifestly unsound' legal arguments
A B.C. man who argued he could not be prosecuted for driving and tobacco offences because – among other reasons – he had changed his name to Tiberius Rex has been convicted of all three charges he faced.
-
B.C. woman suing province, saying she was forced into the sex trade while a teen in foster care
A woman who says she was forced into the sex trade as a teen while in the care of the B.C. government is suing the province, alleging that no action was taken to ensure her safety after she reported the exploitation.
-
No more fee-based physician program: B.C. Medical Services Commission reaches deal with Telus Health
The B.C. Medical Services Commission and Telus Health have reached an agreement, after the commission took the company to court over alleged contraventions of the Medicare Protection Act.
Montreal
-
School principal replaced after Quebec teacher caught screaming at Grade One students
The principal of a Quebec school has been replaced indefinitely one day after a recording surfaced showing a teacher shouting at her Grade One students.
-
MPs, senators call on Liberal government to speed up legislation to combat non-consensual online content
Dozens of MPs and senators penned an open letter calling on the Liberal government to act faster in introducing legislation to combat non-consensual and child sexual abuse material online.
-
MUHC pledges to beef up Lachine Hospital services, reopen the ER
The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon, with a fully functioning emergency room and more inpatient beds.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead, another airlifted to hospital after crash near Lake Cowichan
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just outside Lake Cowichan on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Realistic oil spill response training taking place off southern Vancouver Island
An oil spill response exercise took place Wednesday off the shore of Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood.
-
Woman arrested, banned from entering Langford, after allegedly ramming motorcycle
A 35-year-old Victoria woman is banned from entering the neighbouring city of Langford after she was arrested for allegedly ramming her car into a motorcycle twice outside a Langford home, according to police.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury area resident killed in Highway 144 crash
A 50-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish has died as a result of a single commercial vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Tuesday, police say.
-
Two Sudbury men charged with murdering missing southern Ont. man
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
London
-
‘A rough summer’: City predicts homeless encampments will increase
A frank admission about the state of homelessness in London, Ont. is fuelling urgency to launch the community’s long-term solution.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash
A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Municipality of Central Elgin.
-
Look who joined the picket along side striking PSAC workers in London
Day six of the strike by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) saw the picket in downtown London swell in size.