SASKATOON -- Flags at all City of Saskatoon facilities will be lowered Friday for the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. The Day serves as a reminder to Canadians to remember women and girls who have died as a result of violence.

The Day was established in 1991 by the federal government. December 6th was chosen to mark the anniversary of the deaths of 14 women at l’Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal two years prior.