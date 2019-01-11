

CTV Saskatoon





The RCMP has laid charges in a fatal hit-and-run on Big River First Nation in December.

A 50-yer-old man has been charged with failing to remain at the scene after a person dies, public mischief and obstructing a police officer.

Police were called to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the first nation around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 23. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and the driver left after the crash.

The accused is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Jan. 11.