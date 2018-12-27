

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP hope to lay charges soon following a fatal hit and run on the Big River First Nation, about 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

On Dec. 23 around 10:45 p.m., Mounties and emergency services were called to the incident involving a man and an unknown vehicle. The man was found dead at the scene.

Cpl. Ryan Rempel said police located the suspect vehicle, a minivan, at a home on the First Nation. RCMP have taken the vehicle and are collecting evidence from it.

“Forensic officers are still processing the vehicle, checking to any forensic evidence such as DNA or fingerprints that may have been left behind,” he said, adding he would not speak to whether or not anyone at the residence was interviewed in relation to the incident.

“We hope to lay charges in the next couple of days.”

RCMP say they have notified members of the dead man’s family but are not releasing his identity to the public. An autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 31 in Saskatoon.