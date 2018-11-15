Saskatoon Crime Stoppers have accepted a wanted man’s challenge.

Leslie Joseph Vermette, a suspect believed to be involved with breaking into nine Saskatoon apartment buildings and stealing residents’ mail, commented “catch me if u can pigs” on a Crime Stoppers Facebook post.

Crime Stoppers wrote back, “challenge accepted.”

“Challenge accepted, absolutely. We're going to come and look for you,” Ryan Ehalt, Crime Stoppers’ co-ordinator, told CTV News.

“This particular individual drew some extra attention to himself and his co-accused. I’m not sure if his co-accused is very happy about that.”

Vermette allegedly worked with Bradly Waselenchuck for the break-and-enters. Waselenchuck is also the subject of a warrant from Regina police for being unlawfully at large.

Ehalt said the organization had forgotten about the suspects in light of other crimes, but they’re now top-of-mind.

“They’ve jumped to the top of the line.”

Businesses have gotten on board to find the suspects. Ink Addiction Tattos and Obsession Clothing are drawing $50 gift cards for those who comment on the post.

The post accepting Vermette’s challenge has been shared more than 1,000 times.