Celebration of life for former CTV Saskatoon reporter planned

A celebration of life for a former CTV Saskatoon reporter will be held on Saturday.

Ed Kelly started at the station in 1965. It was known as CFQC News at the time.

Kelly worked as a reporter for 27 years before he retired from broadcasting. He worked for nine years as the executive fundraiser at Big Brothers, according to his obituary.

Kelly died in December.

His family is holding a celebration of life at the Riverbend Church of God from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to come and pay their respects, the family told CTV News.