A new delivery app is making its way to Saskatoon, but it won’t be bringing food to your doorstep.

Designated Delivery works just like SkipTheDishes, but for alcohol and cannabis — once it’s legal. According to its website, it will be launching in Saskatoon and Kelowna in the summer 2018.

Those behind the app are currently looking for dispensaries and liquor stores to partner with. They say the app is the first of its kind in Canada and it plans to expand to other North American cities in the future.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority said alcohol and cannabis delivery services are allowed. It said identification must be checked on all transactions, regardless of the age, and retailers can be sanctioned if they sell product to a minor.