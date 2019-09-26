Candle Lake death under investigation by coroner
RCMP are investigating a report of a dead male at a home in Candle Lake, near the Fisher Creek Trading Post.
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:10PM CST
Police attended Monday around 12:50 a.m., according to a news release.
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is now heading the investigation.
Foul play has not been discounted or confirmed, RCMP say.
The investigation is ongoing.