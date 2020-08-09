SASKATOON -- With recent hot weather making for good swimming conditions, the Canadian Red Cross are offering free online sessions throughout August, focusing on water safety.

The Red Cross said they are offering it due to the limited in-person training options right now.

The first session is on Monday Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. CST titled “How to enjoy spray parks, wading pools in your community.”

The sessions wrap up on Aug. 28 at am a.m. CST with “First Aid Fridays! Debunking first aid myths.”

You can register here.