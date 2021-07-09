SASKATOON -- The federal government is sending Canadian Forces Rangers to help with a “challenging” COVID-19 outbreak at Hatchet Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan, Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan announced Friday.

“Rangers will be activated in the area to help community members limit the spread of the virus,” he said in a Twitter post.

Earlier this week, the outbreak was linked to 109 cases of COVID-19, with the Saskatchewan NDP calling the situation a “crisis.”

In a press conference Wednesday, Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said the SHA has offered help to local First Nations health teams.

He said contact tracing and isolation of cases in close contact are well underway, the SHA has activated surge capacity and additional staff have been mobilized from both the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada.