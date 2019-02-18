The Canadian Challenge sled dog teams had their pre-race vet checks in Prince Albert Monday to be approved for the race.

“From tip to tail, especially their neck, back, and then all four of their legs and all their joints,” head veterinarian Kate Robinson said.

On Tuesday these dogs will begin a four-day race, running up to 540 kilometres. It’s the longest sled dog race that takes place entirely in Canada.

Robinson said although the teams have trained for months, the race is asking a lot for these dogs.

“To be fair they are extremely fit and extremely athletic and they are ready to do what is going to be asked of them. But we from a medical perspective want to make sure that they are fit to do so.”

Robinson said they haven’t had to turn away any dogs this year but in the past she has had to tell mushers their dog is not fit to start the race.

The veterinarians will monitor any minor injuries during the race with two mandatory vet checks on the trails.

Mushers may have two extra dogs checked in case they need to swap out an injured dog before the race, but once the race starts no substitutions are allowed.