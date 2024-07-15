Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'

The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.

Canada’s Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations will deliver the formal apology to nine First Nations at an event at 9 a.m. in the Whitecap Dakota First Nation, located about 20 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

The apology stems from a long-term dispute between Canada and the Dakota and Lakota nations, who felt abandoned by the British, being labelled refugees when trying to return to their traditional territories in the newly forming country.

The nations’ territories formerly extended from Wisconsin and Minnesota, through North and South Dakota and into southern Saskatchewan and Alberta — following the migrations of bison.

But in 1862, when hundreds of Dakota and Lakota fled the U.S. when armed conflict broke out with American settlers, the Canadian government considered them refugees.

By being referred to as refugees, the Dakota and Lakota were not included in treaty negotiations, as Canada viewed them as American despite them having a strong presence north of the border.

It's meant they've historically had a more fraught relationship with Canada, which has included getting smaller reserves and fewer economic supports.

Representatives from the Birdtail Sioux Dakota, Canupwakpa Dakota, Dakota Plains Wahpeton, Dakota Tipi, Sioux Valley Dakota, Standing Buffalo Dakota, Wahpeton Dakota, Whitecap Dakota, and Wood Mountain Lakota First Nations will be in attendance.

