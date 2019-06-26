A crash in southwestern Saskatchewan is a reminder for drivers to slow down in work zones, according to the Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association.

The SHCA posted a photo of the crash to Facebook on Sunday.

The crash happened about 20 kilometers west of Maple Creek. A semi-truck and camper were both westbound on Highway 1 in a construction zone, according to RCMP.

The SHCA said the semi was exceeding the 60 kilometre per hour speed limit in a the work zone, was unable to slow down quick enough and crashed into the camper.

RCMP told CTV News neither the drivers nor any of the construction workers on site were hurt.

The semi-truck driver received two traffic tickets.