SASKATOON -- Four days of blues filled fun wrapped up this weekend as the 2020 Saskatoon Blues Festival came to a close.

"People had a blast, we all had a blast," said Saskatoon Blues Society President Chelsy Fehr while at the windup party, which was an opportunity for the festival to thank those that worked and volunteered during the event.

Fehr was not only excited with some of the positive feedback she heard during the festival, but also the attendance, with two shows sold out during the week and others nearly filling venues with blues-lovers.

The festival began on Thursday evening with a show at Buds on Broadway, and wrapped up with the windup party at the Black Cat Tavern on Sunday afternoon.

Fehr says preparations are already underway for next year’s festival where she is looking forward to more blues-filled fun.

"It’s busy and chaotic, but we love it. That’s why we do it every year.”