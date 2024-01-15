SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Burst sprinkler lines cause flood at St. Paul's Hospital

    (Dale Cooper / CTV News) (Dale Cooper / CTV News)
    The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reported temporary flooding due to two burst sprinkler lines at St. Paul’s Hospital on Monday afternoon.

    According to SHA, the emergency department, visitor access, and drinking water are unaffected by the flooding which is currently limited to the main entrance and basement areas.

    SHA maintenance staff are working to clean the flooded areas and fix the impacted sprinkler lines, the SHA said.

