'Broken hearts aren’t healing': Sask. family looking for answers about La Ronge woman's disappearance
The family of a La Ronge woman who went missing in 2017 is looking for closure in her disappearance.
Happy Charles was last seen on video surveillance walking around the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) on April 3, 2017. Her eldest daughter Aleisha Charles wants closure.
"We want to find her, because these broken hearts aren’t healing cause she's not found,” Charles said.
The mother of six is described as having black hair, brown eyes, with a scar on her left cheek, and a rose tattoo on her right hand. Happy’s youngest son Leito Morin said her disappearance has been difficult.
"I don't think I've ever gone a day without at least having her in the back of my mind,“ he said.
Each year since her disappearance her family, the community and members of the Prince Albert Police Service joined together for an awareness walk on April 3. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.
Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen has been investigating Happy’s case for four years.
"Every little piece of information, no matter how small, if someone knowns something, they need to call,” Edwardsen said.
"If the person responsible is listening to this, come forward and take responsiblity, of course there's consequences, but you know what, everyone needs closure," she added.
The walk is also aims to bring attention to all missing and murdered Indigenous women.
"We advocate not only for our missing daughter, but every missing person out there, because each of the families we’ve met have gone through the same thing we have,” said Carson Poitras, Happy’s father.
The family of North Battleford's Ashley Morin, who went missing in 2018, showed their support on Monday.
“Sometimes we just feel like we have nobody, and nobody is on this journey with us and then we run into people like the Charles family, and it give us a sense of hope,” Krista Fox, spokesperson for the Morin family said.
The families hope that by keeping the memories of their loved ones alive, one day they might find the answers they’re looking for.
"We just constantly, constantly think ‘where is she?’” Charles said.
Happy's family said they're optimistic this will be the year they find her.
