A body pulled from the South Saskatchewan River over the weekend has been identified as a 27-year-old man who was the subject of a missing persons investigation.

Saskatoon police say the body of Brent Cook was recovered near the Broadway Bridge on Sunday, after emergency crews received a call from a pedestrian who said they saw the body floating down the river.

The death is not considered to be suspicious, and investigators have ruled out foul play, according to police.

Cook had been last seen on April 23 on the 500 block of Avenue X South. Police said in a news release sent earlier this month, prior to Cook’s body being found, that officers were concerned for his welfare. Cook may be in a vulnerable state, the release stated.

His next of kin have been notified.