Body discovered on Ahtahakoop Cree Nation likely connected to missing person: Sask. RCMP

Sask. RCMP received a report that the body of an adult man had been discovered on Aug 6. on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

RCMP believe the body is that of 22-year-old Isaiah Arcand of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, who had been missing since June 29.

RCMP have said the circumstances surrounding Arcand’s death are not being considered suspicious at this time, according to a news release.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will be investigating and an autopsy is set to take place to confirm the identity of the body.

Shellbrook RCMP initially learned of Arcand’s disappearance on July 29 and released a missing person’s report the same day.