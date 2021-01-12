PRINCE ALBERT -- Five people have been charged following a weapons and drug investigation in Prince Albert.

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) SWAT and canine units assisted investigators in executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of 7th Street east on Friday afternoon.

Officers seized body armour, a rifle, a shotgun and "numerous" rounds of ammunition, PAPS said in a news release.

Police also seized a starter pistol and "various amounts" of illicit drugs including crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to PAPS.

Two 25-year-old men are facing drug and weapons-related charges.

Two women and a third man are charged with possession of a controlled substance.