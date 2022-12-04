Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor and TeleMiracle fixture dead at 90

Former Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath died on Sunday, according to a post on his Facebook page.McGrath had a long time connection to the people of Saskatchewan as a regular fixture on the Kinsmen TeleMiracle fundraiser.

He appeared on the annual telethon for nearly 40 years.

His family shared the news on his Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

“Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family,” the post read.

McGrath was one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969 to 2016, according to his website.

In 2006 he was awarded the Saskatchewan Centennial Medal for his contributions to the province, and a Distinguished Service Award in 2013 from then-premier Brad Wall.

McGrath was 90 years old.