Block heater cord causes $60k in damage in Saskatoon garage fire

A Saturday night fire was caused by a block heater cord being plugged into an extension cord according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

In a press release, the fire department said crews responded to a call that came in at 11:48 p.m. Saturday, reporting a garage fire in the 2500 block of Clarence Avenue South.

Crews got the fire under control in less than ten minutes.

A fire investigator attended the scene and conducted a cause and origin scene examination.

The department said the fire was accidental, and was caused by a block heater cord being plugged into an extension cord, adding the cord had been pinched from the hood being closed and compressing it.

The fire originated in the hood of the vehicle and caused an estimated $60,000 in damages according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.