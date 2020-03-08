SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Blades found a spot in this year’s WHL playoffs after defeating the Regina Pats 2-1 on Friday night, then 5-4 on Saturday.

The win Friday night clinched a spot in the playoffs for the blades.

Both games required extra time to find a winner, and the same player stepped up both nights, with left winger Kyle Crnkovic scoring overtime winners in both contests for the Blades.

The Blades made a big comeback to win Saturday night’s game, going down 3-0 in the first before forcing overtime.

Kyle Crnkovic picked up two goals and two assists during Saturday night’s game bringing his season point total to 63 points in 62 games.

The Blades will be back in action on March 10 away game versus the Moose Jaw Warriors.