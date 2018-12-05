

CTV Saskatoon





Bell Let’s Talk Day has had an incredible outpouring of support over the years, Chair Mary Deacon says.

“So much so that we believe with the continued support and engagement from people here in Canada and around the world we could exceed one billion messages of support for mental health and for reducing the stigma around mental illness and that translates into $100 million of Bell funding for Canadian mental health."

The first Let’s Talk Day was in 2011. Besides providing a platform for conversations about mental health, Bell donates five cents for each social media interaction, text message and mobile or long distance call made on Let’s Talk Day.

Bell Let’s Talk Day is set for Jan. 30.