SASKATOON -- A woman who was found dead inside a home in the city's Hampton Village neighbourhood is being remembered by her friends and family.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a house in the 500 block of Geary Crescent for a welfare check and found Ally Witchekan dead. Police are treating her death as a homicide.

“She was a beautiful, caring, loving, gentle and kind-hearted woman,” Witchekan's sister Tiffany told CTV News in a Facebook message.

The 28-year-old worked at Fire Creek Gas and Grill. Employees there say Witchekan was more than a co-worker – she was like family.

Police have not released further details about her death, but are asking for the public’s help in finding Witchekan’s vehicle, a grey 2017 Jeep Patriot with a personalized Saskatchewan licence plate which reads "4EVERL8."

Saskatoon Police Service advises anyone who may see the SUV not to approach it and to call police immediately.

A neighbour who lives next door to the home where Witchekan was found, describes the crescent as a typically quiet street.

“This morning there were about four police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck,” neighbour Ranillo Tablang said on Wednesday.

“There was a policeman who interviewed me a while ago, and he asked me what I was doing at 5:30 a.m. and I said I was sleeping at the time.”

No arrests have been made in connection with Witchekan's death. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact police.