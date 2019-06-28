

Chad Leroux, CTV Saskatoon





With Canada day approaching this weekend, there will be an opportunity to set off some fireworks, one of four days all year where private citizens are allowed to do so.

There are safety concerns whenever fireworks go off and Saskatoon Assistant Chief Wayne Rodger wants people to have fun, but also be mindful of what they’re setting off.

“Knowing your product, reading the manufacturer’s instructions, be aware of what that product will do in the environment in your yard.”

Phat Boy Fireworks store manager Richard Linehan is on the same page, stating one of the most important safety tips you can follow is simply reading the packaging, and understanding the product before lighting it up.

The city is putting on free firework shows at the end of the day, July 1, ending Canada Day with a bang.