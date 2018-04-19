

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan hockey team hoping to wear a crest to honour a dead teammate for the next three years won’t be wearing the patch on their jerseys, starting next season.

Battlefords Minor Hockey Association voted at an annual general meeting Tuesday to remove the patches that honoured Ash Lascelle from the jerseys.

The hockey association did not allow media to attend the AGM.

The patch idea was created by Konnor Snyder, a friend and teammate of Lascelle. Lascelle took his own life earlier this year.

Snyder and his teammates wore the patches on their jerseys this season, but the hockey association’s vote means the crests won’t be on any BMHA gear — which includes the jerseys — next season.

The team was hoping to wear the patches until 2021, when Snyder and Lascelle would have moved on from midget hockey.

The players can still wear the crests on any gear they own, such as hockey pants, track jackets or hockey bags.