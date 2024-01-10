Battery-powered toy sparks Saskatoon house fire

A small, battery-powered toy sparked a destructive Saskatoon house fire.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Anderson Crescent.

According to a news release, the responding fire crews arrived to find a resident of the home outside with their pets.

The person told firefighters that there were no other people inside but there were still cats within the home.

The firefighters entered the home, finding and extinguishing a fire in the basement within about 20 minutes after their arrival.

The fire department said all pets were accounted for.

An investigation determined the blaze was caused by the failure of a small toy powered by AA alkaline batteries.

The department estimates $150,000 in damage resulted from the fire.