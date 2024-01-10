SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Battery-powered toy sparks Saskatoon house fire

    A small, battery-powered toy sparked a destructive Saskatoon house fire.

    Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Anderson Crescent.

    According to a news release, the responding fire crews arrived to find a resident of the home outside with their pets.

    The person told firefighters that there were no other people inside but there were still cats within the home.

    The firefighters entered the home, finding and extinguishing a fire in the basement within about 20 minutes after their arrival.

    The fire department said all pets were accounted for.

    An investigation determined the blaze was caused by the failure of a small toy powered by AA alkaline batteries.

    The department estimates $150,000 in damage resulted from the fire.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News