A number of young female baseball players from across the province continued their winter training in Saskatoon over the weekend, as the sport continues to gain traction among women and girls.

Lauren Owens was among about 20 athletes at the Going Yard Training Centre. She hopes to make the Girls Bantam team and attend the Canadian Nationals.

“We come here and pitch and we get instructions from our coaches, and just, as you said, improve our skills,” Owens said.

The women and girls, ages 11 to 20, travel from across Saskatchewan to the training centre. The all-girls training environment is critical ahead of competition, according to their coach, Nathan Bourassa.

“When they get on the field, it's not a mixed environment. In Nationals, it's females competing against females,” Bourassa said.

Jordan Mann drives an hour-and-a-half to practice from Dinsmore. She hopes to play for the AA boys team in her hometown, as well as for the Bantam Girls.

“If you're on a boys team, it's kind of awkward being the only girl, and then you're compared to them all the time,” Mann said.

Women and girls are increasingly taking up baseball, according to Baseball Sask, with about a 60 per cent increase over the past five years. As of last year, about 1,285 were estimated to be playing the sport.

“It's a great opportunity, and you make long-lasting friends, and it's the best sport you can play around here,” Mann said.