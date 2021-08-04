Advertisement
Attempted sexual assault reported near Sask. provincial park
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 4:11PM CST
SASKATOON -- Pierceland RCMP are looking for a man after an attempted sexual assault near the gate of Meadow Lake Provincial Park.
RCMP say they received a complaint around 7 p.m. Tuesday from a worker in the area.
A man armed with a knife reportedly approached her and tried to sexually assault her.
She was able to fight him off and escape, police said in a news release.
The suspect is described as under 30 years old, tall and thin with tanned skin.
He was wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and a bandanna covering his face.
The victim suffered minor injuries.