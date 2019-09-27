REGINA -- Contract talks continued Friday morning between Unifor, the union representing employees at Saskatchewan’s largest Crown corporations, and the provincial government.

In an update on Unifor’s website, the union’s bargaining committee said it was presenting a new offer Thursday evening and a proposed two-year wage freeze is a key sticking point in the talks.

Notice of job action has been served on behalf of workers at SaskTel, SaskPower and SaskEnergy and four smaller Crowns, according to Unifor.

If no agreement is reached, job action could begin as early as Monday, which could include refusing overtime, working to rule or possibly strikes.