Saskatoon Police are investigating a garage fire that started just before midnight Thursday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to the fire in the 300 block of Avenue H south at about 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival they found a garage at the rear of the home engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, which were quickly extinguished.

There were no injuries, and there is no damage estimate at this time. The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.