Arrest caught on camera: Saskatoon police investigate officer use-of-force

Saskatoon police are conducting an internal investigation following an arrest caught on camera.

The arrest happened in front of the Taco Bell on 22nd Street West on Nov. 1.

In the video, taken by Bryce Michael, a man is seen running from police vehicles and officers.

An officer eventually takes the man down to arrest him in front of the restaurant drive-through.

While the man is on the ground, the officer appears to punch him in the head.

In a second video clip, shared with CTV News, two more officers come to the scene to assist in the arrest.

Brad Jennings, a spokesperson with Saskatoon police, said they are aware of the video.

Jennings said officers were responding to a call about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the man was exposing himself and urinating on the street.

“The officer utilized a use-of-force as he brought the man into custody,” Jennings wrote in an email.

The spokesperson said “the incident will be reviewed by a supervisor and a use-of-force committee,” as part of standard protocol.

“If further steps are deemed necessary, the incident will be forwarded to the Public Complaints Commission for investigation,” Jennings said.