SASKATOON -- Anyone who visited a Prince Albert restaurant over a span of five days is being advised to self-isolate immediately due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

Individuals who were at Original Joe's, located at 801 15th Street East, between November 12 and 16 should self-isolate and seek testing, the SHA said on its website.

The SHA said it issues advisories when health officials determine there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 and such alerts are not a commentary on a business and its practices.

Those affected by the advisory can arrange testing by calling HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner.