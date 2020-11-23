Advertisement
Anyone who visited Prince Albert restaurant over 5-day stretch advised to immediately self-isolate
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File
SASKATOON -- Anyone who visited a Prince Albert restaurant over a span of five days is being advised to self-isolate immediately due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
Individuals who were at Original Joe's, located at 801 15th Street East, between November 12 and 16 should self-isolate and seek testing, the SHA said on its website.
The SHA said it issues advisories when health officials determine there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 and such alerts are not a commentary on a business and its practices.
Those affected by the advisory can arrange testing by calling HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner.