Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trail for a Prince Albert police officer charged with impaired driving.

Const. Brett Henry was charged after a March 2017 incident. He’s been on administrative duties for more than a year.

Henry’s lawyer told court the quantity of alcohol his client may have consumed does not prove he was impaired of incapable of driving.

The Crown agreed it’s the effects of alcohol and not the amount that is important – but said there is video evidence of Henry showing signs of impairment including leaning on walls and stumbling while walking.

Henry is being tried by judge alone, who is set to make a decision on Oct. 26.