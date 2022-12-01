Amid shortage, Sask. Health Authority pulls down online list of doctors accepting patients

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is ending its practice of publicly listing doctors who are accepting patients.

The move comes as many in the province are scrambling to find a family physician.

In an emailed statement, the SHA said the listings were removed because the information was "often inaccurate."

"The page previously linked to the former regional health authority websites where a list of doctors accepting new patients was maintained by each former region," the statement said.

The SHA said there was no process in place to "routinely validate lists" and it was left to physicians to notify the SHA if they were or were no longer accepting new patients.