SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they will work with Public Health in response to apparent violations of Saskatchewan’s masking rules at the People’s Party of Canada campaign rally.

Photos and video from multiple news outlets showed dozens of people not wearing masks at the rally, including party leader Maxime Bernier.

The rally was held Monday evening at the Saskatoon Inn.

Some people made Twitter posts asking police to enforce the current public health order, which includes a temporary indoor masking mandate.

What an embarrassing reputation the province is earning. https://t.co/TLWRFOULzn — Nat Banting (@NatBanting) September 21, 2021

“We see and hear many people’s tweets expressing concerns about masking at a local election event,” Saskatoon Police Service posted.

“As the concerns are regarding a public health order, we will work with our partners in Public Health to look into this further.”