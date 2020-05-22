SASKATOON -- Saskatoon City Council is reinstating public pay parking requirements; a move the city says will help boost the economy.

Council approved the changes at a special meeting Friday.

The reinstatement of other parking restrictions, including the on-street parking time limit of 72 hours and the Residential Parking Program (RPP), will also take place Monday.

“While the city continues to do its part to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon, it also wants to help boost the economy and support business in our community,” the city said in a news release.

“So, with the return of retail commercial activity as part of the province’s Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, the reinstatement of public pay parking requirements and enforcement will help ensure parking space turnover for customers and businesses in high-demand pay parking zones.”

The city encourages customers to use the WayToPark app as a no-touch way to pay for parking.

Residents in RPP zones are asked to use their recently expired permits until new permits are available for sale.

The city will continue to honour expired parking permits for people with disabilities.