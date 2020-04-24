SASKATOON -- After another rise in COVID-19 cases was reported Friday in Saskatchewan's north, strict limits were placed on travel to the region.

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab issued a new Public Health Order on Friday, which restricts all "non-critical" travel into northern Saskatchewan, the provincial government said in a news release.

The restriction more specifically covers the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

Shahab also recommended avoiding non-essential travel between communities in the province's north.

Checkpoints have been established by northern leadership along all highways leading into northern Saskatchewan and Friday's order provides the "full legal authority to enforce travel restrictions," the province said.

The move comes a week after an outbreak of the virus was first reported in La Loche.

According to Friday's provincial tally of COVID-19 cases, the "far north" area, which includes the La Loche, was home to the 25 of the province's 57 active cases.

As of April 24, 2020, Saskatchewan has 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 341. The total number of cases includes one new presumptive positive case.



Learn more at https://t.co/PmDnVICwq5.#COVID19SK pic.twitter.com/orc7zY6Ki9 — Government of Saskatchewan (@SKGov) April 24, 2020

The provincial government has also offered fire suppression staff to support the checkpoints if required.

“I have spoken with La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre and several other people in the community and we will continue to work closely with northern leaders to protect the north," Premier Scott Moe said in the release.

Moe also said social housing units have been made available for people who need to self-isolate and that he's directed the school in La Loche to offer space for those who need to self-isolate.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency will also supply "work camp" trailers to be used for self-isolation, Moe said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.