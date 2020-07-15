SASKATOON -- After an outbreak that led to more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths, pandemic response operations are winding down in La Loche.

In an update on Facebook, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), which had been coordinating the COVID-19 response in Saskatchewan's north, said an isolation camp set up in the community to help control the spread of the disease is being dismantled.

"Our last resident has recovered and moved from the Isolation Camp! Over the following week, we will be dismantling the camp and returning the trailers to both the Metis Nation of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency," the post said.

The EOC said isolation units could be set up again if COVID-19 numbers were to rise.

According to the EOC post, there was just one active case in La Loche as of Tuesday evening.

The EOC also said it will be vacating Dene High School, the team's base of operations during the outbreak, so educators can prepare for the upcoming school year.

The EOC still urged vigilance in its post.

"In the days ahead, I urge everyone to remember that COVID-19 is still out there and could become dangerous in our community again. Please continue to practice social distancing."

Teddy Clark, chief of nearby Clearwater River Dene Nation, said the community had no active cases and a curfew that was put in place would be lifted.

"As long as we continue to follow rules that are set out by health officials we should hopefully continue to stay at (zero) cases." Clark said in a Facebook post.