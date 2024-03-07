‘Adversity is good sometimes’: Blades bounce back after losing skid
The Saskatoon Blades have gotten the best of their opponents most of the time this season, but even the WHL’s top team goes on a slide from time to time.
But ahead of what’s expected to be a long and exciting playoff run, the Blades aren’t afraid of a little adversity.
Having only lost five games on home ice this season —one of them an overtime loss— the Blades dropped three straight on their last home stand.
That ties their longest losing streak of the season which happened back in October.
“We just weren’t competing,” said third-year Blade Rowan Calvert. “We weren’t playing as hard as we could. It seemed like we were feeling almost comfortable, like these games aren’t meaningful. But all games are meaningful.”
During the skid, the Blades were outscored 13-2 with losses to the Brandon Wheat Kings, a 5-0 shutout loss to the Red Deer Rebels, and another slip against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
“At times in a season, you lose sight of the basics,” said Blades head coach Brennan Sonne. “There's a lot going on, a lot being said. At the end of the day, it’s about the work. After the game against Lethbridge, I thought we just reset and got back to basics. Get back to the complete habits, get back to Blades hockey.”
The Blades simplified things and managed to right the ship their last time out, a 4-0 win on the road against Brandon.
“Just focus on the work,” said Sonne. “They did it, and it’s funny what happens when you just focus on work.”
Captain Trevor Wong says this was the first rough patch the Blades have battled since all the new players have been added. He thinks a little adversity brings the team together.
“A little adversity is always good,” said Wong, who leads the WHL with 77 assists. “You can’t just go through hockey, and even life, just easy. So it was good for us.”
Forward Vaughn Watterodt says it’s better to be learning these valuable lessons now when a string of losses won’t spell the end of your season.
“Adversity is good,” said Watterodt, a four-year WHL veteran with more than 200 regular season and playoff games played. “Sometimes we need to refocus some things and get back to our type of gameplay. It’s good for us to have this now rather than in playoffs.”
When the Blades look to get their first win on home ice since February 9, when they face the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday night, there will be a special pre-game ceremony to lift Frank Banham’s number 39 to the rafters.
Banham’s 79 goals in 1996 is the single-season scoring record previously held by Blades legend Gerry Pinder. He is the franchise’s leading scorer with 190 goals and 370 points.
“Celebrating the history of your organization is so important,” said Sonne. “Guys come through the WHL and then they go on to the real world typically, but these are some of the best years of your life. And the idea that once a Blade always a Blade holds true. It just makes it that much more special for the players that are here and the players that have been here.”
Banham’s name and number 39 will be retired alongside fellow Blades players Gerry Pinder and Brent Ashton’s number seven, Brian Skrudland’s number 10, Bob Bourne’s number 12, Bernie Federko’s number 15, and Wendel Clark’s number
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
Class action confirmed by B.C. court after recall of Cottonelle wipes
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Trudeau says Canada is 'continuing to support' Kovrig and Spavor, amid settlement news
Facing questions about potential settlements for two Canadians imprisoned for three years in China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to discuss specifics on Thursday but said Canada is 'continuing to support them.'
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.